Fundraising Update: Representative David G. Valadao just disclosed $501.8K of new fundraising

Representative David G. Valadao just disclosed $501.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 151st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 33.9% came from individual donors.

Valadao disclosed $331.0K of spending. This is the 145th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Valadao disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 217th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative David G. Valadao Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David G. Valadao:

H.R.4249: Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2026

H.R.3854: Modernizing All Veterans and Survivors Claims Processing Act

H.R.3572: To make projects in certain counties eligible for funding under the rural surface transportation grant program, and for other purposes.

H.R.3419: To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize the telehealth network and telehealth resource centers grant programs.

H.R.3168: National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2902: SOAR Act of 2025

