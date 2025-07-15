Fundraising Update: Representative Dale W. Strong just disclosed $226.4K of new fundraising

Representative Dale W. Strong just disclosed $226.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 27th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Strong disclosed $102.7K of spending. This is the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Strong disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 42nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Dale W. Strong Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Dale W. Strong is worth $21.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 47th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Strong has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Dale W. Strong Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Dale W. Strong:

H.R.3312: SERVICE Act of 2025

H.R.1438: Protecting America’s Agricultural Land from Foreign Harm Act of 2025

H.R.1351: Promoting American Patriotism In Our Schools Act

H.R.1146: No More Funding for NPR Act of 2025

H.R.901: Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act

H.R.709: National Training Center for Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

