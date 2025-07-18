Fundraising Update: Representative Christopher H. Smith just disclosed $109.2K of new fundraising

Representative Christopher H. Smith just disclosed $109.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 597th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 28.8% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $73.0K of spending. This is the 597th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Smith disclosed $400.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 523rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Christopher H. Smith's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Christopher H. Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Christopher H. Smith is worth $240.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 393rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Christopher H. Smith's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

Representative Christopher H. Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Christopher H. Smith:

H.R.4348: To reauthorize the Kay Hagan Tick Act, and for other purposes.

H.R.4113: Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.3737: Tiananmen Massacre Transparency and Accountability Act

H.R.3225: Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2025

H.R.3201: Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2025

H.R.3122: Vietnam Human Rights Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Christopher H. Smith on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

