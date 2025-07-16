Fundraising Update: Representative Chris Pappas just disclosed $1.8M of new fundraising

Representative Chris Pappas just disclosed $1.8M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 83.0% came from individual donors.

Pappas disclosed $656.8K of spending. This is the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Pappas disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 137th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Chris Pappas Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Chris Pappas is worth $4.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 155th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pappas has approximately $98.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Chris Pappas Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Chris Pappas:

H.R.4413: To provide for nonapplicability of a policy of denial for exports, re-exports, or transfers of defense articles and defense services destined for or originating in the Republic of Cyprus.

H.R.4197: LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2025

H.R.4063: Veterans Full-Service Care and Access Act of 2025

H.R.3601: National ACERT Grant Program Authorization Act

H.R.3366: EAGLE Act of 2025

H.R.2979: BUILD Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

