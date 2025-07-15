Fundraising Update: Representative Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann just disclosed $374.7K of new fundraising

Representative Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann just disclosed $374.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 76.6% came from individual donors.

Fleischmann disclosed $169.8K of spending. This is the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Fleischmann disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 13th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.9M of trades from Representative Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann:

H.R.2768: Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act of 2025

H.R.763: James J. Andrews and William H. Campbell Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.428: Bonuses for Cost-Cutters Act of 2025

H.R.226: Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

