Fundraising Update: Representative Celeste Maloy just disclosed $122.2K of new fundraising

Representative Celeste Maloy just disclosed $122.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 13th, 2025. This is the 15th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 51.0% came from individual donors.

Maloy disclosed $89.7K of spending. This is the 18th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Maloy disclosed $222.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 35th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Celeste Maloy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Celeste Maloy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Celeste Maloy is worth $24.0K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 436th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Maloy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Celeste Maloy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Maloy.

Representative Celeste Maloy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Celeste Maloy:

H.R.4285: To direct the Secretary of the Interior to designate an entrance-fee free date in 2026 at National Park Service sites in order to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

H.R.3777: Public Land Search and Rescue Act

H.R.3073: Shivwits Band of Paiutes Jurisdictional Clarity Act

H.R.2376: To nullify the Henry Mountains and Fremont Gorge Travel Management Plan.

H.R.1206: WEST Act of 2025

H.R.689: FREE Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Celeste Maloy on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Maloy.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.