Fundraising Update: Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick just disclosed $835.2K of new fundraising

Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick just disclosed $835.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 43rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 21.1% came from individual donors.

Fitzpatrick disclosed $273.3K of spending. This is the 129th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Fitzpatrick disclosed $5.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 30th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick is worth $3.0M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 182nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fitzpatrick has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick:

H.R.2767: To advance research to achieve medical breakthroughs in brain tumor treatment and improve awareness and adequacy of specialized cancer and brain tumor care.

H.R.2678: To provide for further comprehensive research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke on unruptured intracranial aneurysms, and for other purposes.

H.R.2596: Renewable Natural Gas Incentive Act of 2025

H.R.2548: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025

H.R.2253: Puppy Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2121: Commission to Study the Creation of a National Museum of Irish American History

