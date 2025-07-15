Fundraising Update: Representative Brian Jack just disclosed $300.8K of new fundraising

Representative Brian Jack just disclosed $300.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 40.7% came from individual donors.

Jack disclosed $115.2K of spending. This is the 37th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Jack disclosed $452.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 64th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Brian Jack's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

