Fundraising Update: Representative Brian J. Mast just disclosed $578.8K of new fundraising

Representative Brian J. Mast just disclosed $578.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 93.2% came from individual donors.

Mast disclosed $519.6K of spending. This is the 8th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Mast disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Brian J. Mast Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Brian J. Mast is worth $3.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 163rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mast has approximately $1.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Brian J. Mast Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.6M of trades from Representative Brian J. Mast, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 26th, 2018 purchase of up to $100K of $DIS. The stock has risen 15.07% since then.

of $DIS. The stock has risen 15.07% since then. A June 26th, 2018 purchase of up to $100K of $EXPE. The stock has risen 50.42% since then.

of $EXPE. The stock has risen 50.42% since then. A July 6th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $NIO. The stock has fallen 63.77% since then.

of $NIO. The stock has fallen 63.77% since then. A August 12th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $CVS. The stock has risen 9.55% since then.

of $CVS. The stock has risen 9.55% since then. A September 11th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $WBA. The stock has fallen 80.18% since then.

Representative Brian J. Mast Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brian J. Mast:

H.R.4190: the Defining Humanitarian Demining Assistance Act of 2025

H.R.4189: To direct the Secretary of the Navy to recognize certain aspects of the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, as a national memorial, national memorial garden, and national K9 memorial, and for other purposes.

H.R.3818: Stop Poisoning Florida Act

H.R.3817: Toxic Health Threat Warning Act of 2025

H.R.3642: To permit the remains of certain members of the armed forces who died in line of duty to lie in honor in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, and for other purposes.

H.R.3641: Wounded Warrior Bill of Rights Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

