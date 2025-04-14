Fundraising Update: Representative Brian J. Mast just disclosed $341.1K of new fundraising

Representative Brian J. Mast just disclosed $341.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 4th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 96.3% came from individual donors.

Mast disclosed $339.6K of spending. This is the most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Mast disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 8th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Brian J. Mast's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Brian J. Mast Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Brian J. Mast is worth $3.8M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 153rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mast has approximately $1.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Brian J. Mast's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Mast.

Representative Brian J. Mast Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.6M of trades from Representative Brian J. Mast, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 26th, 2018 purchase of up to $100K of $EXPE. The stock has risen 21.33% since then.

of $EXPE. The stock has risen 21.33% since then. A February 10th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $TLRY. The stock has fallen 99.27% since then.

of $TLRY. The stock has fallen 99.27% since then. A April 11th, 2019 purchase of up to $100K of $CVS. The stock has risen 32.11% since then.

of $CVS. The stock has risen 32.11% since then. A September 11th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $WBA. The stock has fallen 81.27% since then.

of $WBA. The stock has fallen 81.27% since then. A April 12th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $AMTX. The stock has fallen 93.7% since then.

You can track Representative Brian J. Mast's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Mast.

Representative Brian J. Mast Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brian J. Mast:

H.R.2642: Improving Veterans Access to Congressional Services Act of 2025

H.R.2565: No Tax on Bonuses Act of 2025

H.R.2377: National Garden for America’s 250th Anniversary Act

H.R.2334: To amend the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to preempt any squatter's rights established by State law regarding real property owned by a member of the uniformed services.

H.R.2268: Veterans Homecare Choice Act of 2025

H.R.1937: Veterans Homecare Choice Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

