Fundraising Update: Representative Brett Guthrie just disclosed $1.0M of new fundraising

Representative Brett Guthrie just disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 38th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 46.7% came from individual donors.

Guthrie disclosed $538.6K of spending. This is the 79th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Guthrie disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 196th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Brett Guthrie Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brett Guthrie:

H.R.3286: Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act of 2025

H.R.2483: SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025

