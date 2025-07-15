Fundraising Update: Representative Brendan F. Boyle just disclosed $267.2K of new fundraising

Representative Brendan F. Boyle just disclosed $267.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 22nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 44.9% came from individual donors.

Boyle disclosed $387.0K of spending. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Boyle disclosed $4.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Brendan F. Boyle's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Brendan F. Boyle Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Brendan F. Boyle is worth $1.1M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 279th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Boyle has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Brendan F. Boyle's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boyle.

Representative Brendan F. Boyle Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brendan F. Boyle:

H.R.3271: Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act

H.R.2753: Hands Off Medicaid and SNAP Act of 2025

H.R.2671: Tax Fairness for Workers Act

H.R.2590: Mental and Physical Health Care Comorbidities Act of 2025

H.R.2534: Paying a Fair Share Act of 2025

H.R.2319: Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Brendan F. Boyle on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boyle.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.