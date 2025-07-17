Fundraising Update: Representative Brad Sherman just disclosed $339.4K of new fundraising

Representative Brad Sherman just disclosed $339.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 256th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 63.2% came from individual donors.

Sherman disclosed $107.1K of spending. This is the 477th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Sherman disclosed $4.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 57th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Brad Sherman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Brad Sherman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.6M of trades from Representative Brad Sherman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Brad Sherman's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sherman.

Representative Brad Sherman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brad Sherman:

H.R.4382: To require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, California, and the 2034 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

H.R.2346: Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

H.R.2225: Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act

H.R.1841: Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act

H.R.965: Housing Unhoused Disabled Veterans Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Brad Sherman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sherman.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

