Fundraising Update: Representative Beth Van Duyne just disclosed $231.2K of new fundraising

Representative Beth Van Duyne just disclosed $231.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 373rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 37.1% came from individual donors.

Van Duyne disclosed $352.6K of spending. This is the 132nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Van Duyne disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 116th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Van Duyne disclosed the information in a filing here.

Representative Beth Van Duyne Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Beth Van Duyne is worth $148.2K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 409th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Van Duyne has approximately $10.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Beth Van Duyne's net worth can be tracked on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Beth Van Duyne Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Beth Van Duyne:

H.R.4053: Stop Funding Rioters Act

H.R.4002: Patient Access to Higher Quality Health Care Act of 2025

H.R.3827: Recouping Funds from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025

H.R.3526: Uplifting First-Time Homebuyers Act of 2025

H.R.3525: Regulatory Accountability Act

H.R.2966: American Entrepreneurs First Act of 2025

Bills proposed by Representative Beth Van Duyne can be tracked on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

