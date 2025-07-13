Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Bennie G. Thompson just disclosed $182.9K of new fundraising

July 13, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

Representative Bennie G. Thompson just disclosed $182.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 29.9% came from individual donors.

Thompson disclosed $67.7K of spending. This is the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Thompson disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Bennie G. Thompson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bennie G. Thompson is worth $3.3M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 184th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thompson has approximately $15.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Bennie G. Thompson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bennie G. Thompson:

  • H.R.2901: Department of Homeland Security Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Act
  • H.R.2698: Bolstering Security Against Ghost Guns Act
  • H.R.2086: Rights for the TSA Workforce Act

