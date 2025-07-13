Fundraising Update: Representative Bennie G. Thompson just disclosed $182.9K of new fundraising

Representative Bennie G. Thompson just disclosed $182.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 29.9% came from individual donors.

Thompson disclosed $67.7K of spending. This is the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Thompson disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Bennie G. Thompson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Bennie G. Thompson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bennie G. Thompson is worth $3.3M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 184th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thompson has approximately $15.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Bennie G. Thompson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thompson.

Representative Bennie G. Thompson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bennie G. Thompson:

H.R.2901: Department of Homeland Security Officer for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Act

H.R.2698: Bolstering Security Against Ghost Guns Act

H.R.2086: Rights for the TSA Workforce Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Bennie G. Thompson on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Thompson.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.