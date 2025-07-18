Fundraising Update: Representative Angie Craig just disclosed $170.0K of new fundraising

Representative Angie Craig just disclosed $170.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 494th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 59.7% came from individual donors.

Craig disclosed $1.2M of spending. This is the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Craig disclosed $26.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 968th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Angie Craig Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Angie Craig:

H.R.3955: RAPID Reserve Act

H.R.3755: Safe Stay Act

H.R.3275: Small Business Tax Relief Act

H.R.2909: You Earned It, You Keep It Act

H.R.2624: HUMBLE Act

