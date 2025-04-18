Fundraising Update: Representative Angie Craig just disclosed $1.2M of new fundraising

Representative Angie Craig just disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 22nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 64.6% came from individual donors.

Craig disclosed $159.3K of spending. This is the 261st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Craig disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 225th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Angie Craig Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Angie Craig:

H.R.2909: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to repeal the inclusion in gross income of social security benefits, and for other purposes.

H.R.2624: HUMBLE Act

