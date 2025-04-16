Fundraising Update: Representative Andy Barr just disclosed $1.3M of new fundraising

Representative Andy Barr just disclosed $1.3M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 41.7% came from individual donors.

Barr disclosed $195.3K of spending. This is the 190th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Barr disclosed $5.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 32nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Andy Barr's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Andy Barr Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Andy Barr is worth $2.2M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 200th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barr has approximately $124.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Andy Barr's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barr.

Representative Andy Barr Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Andy Barr:

H.R.2908: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to apply current income tax bracket breakpoints to capital gains brackets.

H.R.2702: To curtail the political weaponization of Federal banking agencies by eliminating reputational risk as a component of the supervision of depository institutions.

H.R.2666: To amend the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to require the Congressional Budget Office to provide an analysis with respect to major legislation over time, and for other purposes.

H.R.2405: The White Oak Resilience Act

H.R.2358: ESG Act of 2025

H.R.2246: Foreign Investment Guardrails to Help Thwart (FIGHT) China Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.