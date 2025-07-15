Fundraising Update: Representative Andy Barr just disclosed $1.1M of new fundraising

Representative Andy Barr just disclosed $1.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 68.2% came from individual donors.

Barr disclosed $657.9K of spending. This is the 4th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Barr disclosed $6.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 6th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Andy Barr's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Andy Barr Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Andy Barr is worth $2.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 213th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barr has approximately $144.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Andy Barr's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barr.

Representative Andy Barr Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Andy Barr:

H.R.3673: Small Business Investor Capital Access Act

H.R.3484: Business Owners Protection Act of 2025

H.R.3230: Financial Institution Regulatory Tailoring Enhancement Act

H.R.3135: RACE Act of 2025

H.R.3056: Camp Nelson National Monument Boundary Expansion Act

H.R.2924: NATO Burden Sharing Enforcement Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Andy Barr on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barr.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

