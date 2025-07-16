Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just disclosed $5.7M of new fundraising

July 16, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundraisingTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just disclosed $5.7M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.9% came from individual donors.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed $4.3M of spending. This is the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed $9.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 13th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is worth $24.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 436th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ocasio-Cortez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ocasio-Cortez.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

  • H.R.3562: DEFIANCE Act of 2025
  • H.R.3302: Healthy Start Reauthorization Act of 2025
  • H.R.1944: 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act
  • H.R.398: Geothermal Cost-Recovery Authority Act of 2025
  • H.R.360: Oyster Reef Recovery Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ocasio-Cortez.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.