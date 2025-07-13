Fundraising Update: Representative Adrian Smith just disclosed $341.7K of new fundraising

Representative Adrian Smith just disclosed $341.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This is the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 26.4% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $104.2K of spending. This is the 13th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Smith disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 14th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Adrian Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Adrian Smith is worth $2.9M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 193rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Adrian Smith Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.1M of trades from Representative Adrian Smith, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative Adrian Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Adrian Smith:

H.R.4243: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow qualified distributions from health savings accounts for certain home care expenses.

H.R.3164: Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act

H.R.2891: IRA Charitable Rollover Facilitation and Enhancement Act of 2025

H.R.2398: Rural Veterinary Workforce Act

H.R.2397: Targeting TANF to Families in Need Act

H.R.2160: Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity and River Restoration Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

