Fundraising Update: Representative Adrian Smith just disclosed $256.4K of new fundraising

Representative Adrian Smith just disclosed $256.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 12th, 2025. This is the 4th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 31.0% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $216.2K of spending. This is the most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Smith disclosed $987.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 7th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Adrian Smith's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Adrian Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Adrian Smith is worth $3.3M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 174th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Adrian Smith's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

Representative Adrian Smith Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.1M of trades from Representative Adrian Smith, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Adrian Smith's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

Representative Adrian Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Adrian Smith:

H.R.2891: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow charitable rollovers from individual retirement accounts to donor advised funds.

H.R.2398: Rural Veterinary Workforce Act

H.R.2397: Targeting TANF to Families in Need Act

H.R.2160: Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity and River Restoration Act

H.R.1743: UNITED Act

H.R.1502: North Platte Canteen Congressional Gold Medal Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

