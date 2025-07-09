Fundraising Update: Representative Addison McDowell just disclosed $321.4K of new fundraising

Representative Addison McDowell just disclosed $321.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 8th, 2025. This is the most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 69.4% came from individual donors.

McDowell disclosed $159.9K of spending. This is the most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

McDowell disclosed $264.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Addison McDowell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Addison McDowell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Addison McDowell:

H.R.3725: Preventing the Abuse of Immigration Parole Act

H.R.2351: To direct the Commandant of the Coast Guard to update the policy of the Coast Guard regarding the use of medication to treat drug overdose, and for other purposes.

H.R.2065: Unmasking Hamas Act of 2025

H.R.691: To designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the "Donald J. Trump International Airport".

You can track bills proposed by Representative Addison McDowell on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McDowell.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

