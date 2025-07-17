Fundraising Update: Representative Adam Smith just disclosed $226.1K of new fundraising

Representative Adam Smith just disclosed $226.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 382nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 54.1% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $266.3K of spending. This is the 188th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Smith disclosed $659.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 398th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Adam Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Adam Smith is worth $625.9K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 334th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $154.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Adam Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Adam Smith:

H.R.4383: To authorize the establishment of pilot programs for sound insulation repair and replacement.

H.R.3658: 911 Community Crisis Responders Act of 2025

H.R.3569: Fit to Serve Act

H.R.898: Aviation Noise and Emissions Mitigation Act

H.R.897: Aviation-Impacted Communities Act

