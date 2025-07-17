Fundraising Update: Representative Adam Gray just disclosed $716.7K of new fundraising

Representative Adam Gray just disclosed $716.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 79th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 63.2% came from individual donors.

Gray disclosed $276.3K of spending. This is the 182nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Gray disclosed $781.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 355th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Adam Gray's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Adam Gray Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Adam Gray:

H.R.3845: To amend the Endangered Species Act of 1973 to expand the exemption process under section 7 of that Act with respect to national security and significant adverse national or regional economic impacts.

H.R.3812: STRIVE Act of 2025

H.R.2842: Stop Raising Prices on Food Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Adam Gray on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gray.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.