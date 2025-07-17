Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Adam Gray just disclosed $716.7K of new fundraising

July 17, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Representative Adam Gray just disclosed $716.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 79th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 63.2% came from individual donors.

Gray disclosed $276.3K of spending. This is the 182nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Gray disclosed $781.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 355th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Adam Gray Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Adam Gray:

  • H.R.3845: To amend the Endangered Species Act of 1973 to expand the exemption process under section 7 of that Act with respect to national security and significant adverse national or regional economic impacts.
  • H.R.3812: STRIVE Act of 2025
  • H.R.2842: Stop Raising Prices on Food Act

