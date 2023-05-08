News & Insights

World Markets

Funding for US, UAE farm climate project grows to $13 billion

May 08, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Leah Douglas for Reuters ->

By Leah Douglas

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Funding for a U.S. and United Arab Emirates-led initiative to advance climate-friendly farming practices around the world has grown to more than $13 billion, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) was launched in 2021 and seeks to unite nations to cut agriculture emissions, which account for about 10% to 12% of greenhouse gas emissions from sources like livestock manure, machinery and fertilizer application, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the latest funding figures at the AIM for Climate summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday during an appearance alongside UAE Minister for Climate and the Environment Mariam Almheiri and former U.S. vice president Al Gore.

About $10 billion of the $13 billion investment is from governments and the rest is from non-government parties funding initiatives to support smallholder farmers, emerging technologies and methane reduction, a U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson said.

"Climate change continues to impact longstanding agricultural practices in every country and a strong global commitment is necessary to face the challenges of climate change head-on," Vilsack said in a statement.

The UAE will host the COP28 climate change talks this fall. As of COP27 last November, $8 billion had been pledged for AIM for Climate.

The AIM for Climate summit lasts through Wednesday and will feature officials from Canada, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as well as academics and company executives.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Leah.Douglas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.