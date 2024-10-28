Funding Circle’s Strategic Share Buyback Reduces Capital

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased 125,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 135.00p to 138.50p per share. This buy-back is part of a strategy announced earlier in October 2024, aimed at reducing the company’s issued share capital, which now stands at 333,062,672 shares with voting rights. Investors can use this updated figure for calculating their interests as per FCA’s requirements.

