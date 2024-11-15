Funding Circle’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Move

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and cancelled 121,607 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buy-back program. This move reduces the company’s share count, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors. The action reflects a strategic step to manage share capital and enhance shareholder value.

