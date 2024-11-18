Funding Circle’s Share Buyback Reduces Issued Capital

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled 99,092 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 125.50p to 128.00p, with a volume-weighted average price of 126.7366p per share. This move reduces the company’s issued share capital to 331,330,814 ordinary shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and investment strategies.

