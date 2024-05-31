Funding Circle Reports Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their total issued share capital is 353,047,842 ordinary shares with voting rights, and they are not holding any shares in Treasury. This count is relevant for shareholders to determine their notification requirements for any changes in their interest in the company. Funding Circle, a prominent UK SME lending platform, has facilitated over £16bn in loans to approximately 150,000 businesses globally.

