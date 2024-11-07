Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital Through Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled 125,000 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 134.9326 pence, as part of its buy-back program on the London Stock Exchange. This move reduces its total issued share capital to 332,161,151 shares, possibly affecting shareholding notifications under FCA rules.

