Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital Through Buy-Back

November 07, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled 125,000 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 134.9326 pence, as part of its buy-back program on the London Stock Exchange. This move reduces its total issued share capital to 332,161,151 shares, possibly affecting shareholding notifications under FCA rules.

