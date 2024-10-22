News & Insights

Stocks

Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital through Buy-Back

October 22, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased 121,729 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with a volume-weighted average price of 141.0717p per share, as part of its buy-back program. This transaction will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 333,516,714 ordinary shares with voting rights. The move is part of an ongoing strategy to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.