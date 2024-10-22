Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital through Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased 121,729 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with a volume-weighted average price of 141.0717p per share, as part of its buy-back program. This transaction will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 333,516,714 ordinary shares with voting rights. The move is part of an ongoing strategy to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.