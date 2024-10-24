Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital with Latest Buy-back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc has repurchased and canceled 94,227 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, part of a buy-back initiative announced earlier. The buy-back aimed to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares. Following this transaction, the company’s total share capital now consists of 333,312,672 ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.