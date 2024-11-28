Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital with Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings has repurchased and cancelled 156,213 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 133p to 139p, with a volume-weighted average price of 135.90p. This move reduces the company’s total issued share capital to 330,239,932 ordinary shares, potentially affecting shareholder interest calculations.

