Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital with Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and cancelled 125,000 of its ordinary shares from Investec Bank plc on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 141.1844 pence per share. This move reduces the company’s total issued share capital to 333,187,672 ordinary shares with voting rights, potentially impacting investor interest and shareholding calculations.

