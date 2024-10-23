Funding Circle Reduces Share Capital with Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings has repurchased 109,815 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buy-back program, with the highest price paid per share reaching 147.00p. This move reduces the company’s share capital to 333,406,899 ordinary shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and adjusting their market presence.

