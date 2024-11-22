Funding Circle Plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc has repurchased and canceled 51,877 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move aims to reduce the overall share count, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The company’s new issued share capital now consists of 330,840,446 ordinary shares with voting rights.

