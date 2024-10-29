Funding Circle Holdings Executes Share Buyback

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings has repurchased 121,769 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging from 131.50p to 135.00p per share. This move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing the value for existing shareholders. The total issued share capital now consists of 332,940,903 ordinary shares with voting rights.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.