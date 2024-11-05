News & Insights

Funding Circle Holdings Completes Share Buyback Program

November 05, 2024 — 12:53 pm EST

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has completed a share buy-back, purchasing 86,885 of its own shares at an average price of 131.10p each on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a strategy to reduce the total number of shares in circulation to 332,399,994, potentially increasing the value for existing shareholders. Such buy-backs can signal confidence in the company’s financial health and are often viewed positively by investors.

