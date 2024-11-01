News & Insights

Funding Circle Holdings Announces Share Buyback on LSE

November 01, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc has repurchased and canceled 96,997 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 130.50p to 135.00p per share. This buyback reduces the company’s total issued share capital to 332,598,381 shares, potentially influencing shareholder interest and market dynamics.

