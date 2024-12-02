News & Insights

Funding Circle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 01:09 pm EST

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 143,183 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank on the London Stock Exchange. The buyback was conducted at prices ranging from 139.50p to 142.50p per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 140.9764p. This move reduces the company’s total number of voting shares to 329,971,547, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market dynamics.

