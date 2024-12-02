Funding Circle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 143,183 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank on the London Stock Exchange. The buyback was conducted at prices ranging from 139.50p to 142.50p per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 140.9764p. This move reduces the company’s total number of voting shares to 329,971,547, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.