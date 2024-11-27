News & Insights

Funding Circle Executes Share Buyback Program

November 27, 2024 — 01:06 pm EST

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc has executed a buyback of 151,844 ordinary shares from Investec Bank on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 132.50p to 134.50p per share. This move, part of a previously announced buyback program, will result in the cancellation of these shares, adjusting the company’s total share capital to 330,396,145 shares with voting rights. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their holdings under market regulations.

