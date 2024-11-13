Funding Circle Executes Share Buyback Plan

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc has repurchased and canceled 116,785 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move reduces the company’s total issued share capital to 331,675,229 shares with voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market dynamics.

