Funding Circle Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased 111,502 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 132.0011 pence each, and will be canceled, reducing the company’s total share capital to 332,486,879 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

