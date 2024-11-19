News & Insights

Stocks

Funding Circle Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 19, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled 178,006 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 123.00p to 126.50p per share. This buyback reduces the company’s total outstanding shares to 331,152,808, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and share value. Investors may see this move as a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and improve financial metrics.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.