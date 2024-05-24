Funding Circle Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has announced the buy-back and subsequent cancellation of 92,744 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 80.3285p per share, which will reduce the total issued share capital to 353,164,033 ordinary shares with voting rights. This action follows the company’s buy-back announcement on 7 March 2024 and is part of its ongoing effort to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.