Funding Circle Engages in Share Buy-Back on LSE

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled 97,260 of its own ordinary shares from Investec Bank plc as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The company executed the buy-back on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 128.50p to 135.50p per share. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in circulation stands at 329,512,619, potentially impacting shareholder notifications under FCA guidelines.

