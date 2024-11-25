Funding Circle Conducts Share Buy-Back on LSE

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc has repurchased 113,061 ordinary shares from Investec Bank Plc on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buy-back program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 133.00p to 134.50p, with a volume-weighted average price of 134.0678p per share. This move will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 330,727,385 ordinary shares.

