Funding Circle Concludes Share Buyback Program

May 22, 2024 — 12:30 pm EDT

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 177,260 ordinary shares for cancellation, with prices ranging from 78.20p to 81.00p per share. The company’s issued share capital will be reduced to 353,506,777 shares following the cancellation. This buyback is part of a previously announced program, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently.

