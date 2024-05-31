Funding Circle Completes Share Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a share buy-back, acquiring 169,278 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, with prices ranging from 92.20p to 94.00p per share. This move, part of a program announced on March 7, 2024, will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 352,585,912 ordinary shares with voting rights. Shareholders may need to adjust their holdings notifications as a result of this change in the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.