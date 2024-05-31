News & Insights

Stocks

Funding Circle Completes Share Buy-Back

May 31, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a share buy-back, acquiring 169,278 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, with prices ranging from 92.20p to 94.00p per share. This move, part of a program announced on March 7, 2024, will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 352,585,912 ordinary shares with voting rights. Shareholders may need to adjust their holdings notifications as a result of this change in the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.